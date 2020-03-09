John's Big ol' Fish: Monday, March 9, 2020

1. Ava Dixon is all smiles with the lunker largemouth she caught at Lake Buckhorn.

2. Jalen Moore was fishing off Pier 60 in Clearwater, Fla., when he nailed this hammerhead shark.

3. Come on down, Dustan Duffy. Awesome 29-inch walleye. Dustan got it on the ig river near Lansing.

4. A big thumbs up from Leah Schmidt on her 20-pound lake trout from Lake Michigan.

5. Raiden Altheide holds up the awesome crappie he caught in a Keota farm pond.

6. Bob Altheide is joined by his sister, brother, and the 5 cats Bob hauled in.

7. Cody Striegel has a firm lip lock on one of five lunkers he caught in grandpa's pond

8. Two sharks on one Big ol’ Fish segment? Lynn Murphy of Dubuque got hers fishing off the coast of Florida.

9. This past week, he had his City High girls in the state tournament. Coach Bill Mctaggart holding up another trophy: a beautiful trout from Branson.

With all my fishing friends, this is John Campbell, reporting