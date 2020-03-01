John's Big Ol' Fish: Sunday, March 1, 2020

1. Young Kennen Fuessley took his dad Barry fishing and the result was this awesome bluegill.

2. We caught Ali Webster playing hooky. Sorry about that, but congrats on the awesome crappie.

3. Flint Mastny poses with his first fish ever. A big bluegill he caught and released at papa and nana's waterhouse.

4. Ryan Fowler, of Fairfax, hit the jackpot off Juneau, Alaska: A real nice coho.

5. Peyton Thede, of Belle Plaine, was wetting a line in Kentucky when this big ugly hit. Way to go, buddy ro.

6. Keagan Kleppe, Timothy Harrison, and pee paw Gary Grantham were catching mackerel off the coast of Marco Island.

7. Ben Solberg checks in with the big black snapper he landed in Destin, Florida.

8. And now, it is Destin Solberg with the 20-inch striper from a farm pond near Shellsburg.

9. Hats off to Kaden von Sprecken, of Anamosa, and his 17-inch walleye from Clear Lake.

10. And, don’t forget Samuel von Sprecken, who is getting a big thumbs up from his brother concerning the creek sucker he nailed.

11. Bill Tellin weighs in the 8.5-pound catfish. Caught it this past fall in Springville, Tennessee.

12. And bringing down the curtain on this special edition of Big ol’ Fish is Nate van Roekel and the lunker largemouth he caught in his grandparents' farm pond.

With all my fishing friends, this is John Campbell reporting.