John's Big Ol' Fish: Sunday, December 15, 2019

1. Batting first are Porter Steffen and cousin Annemarie Csiacek with the huge big ugly.

2. Evan Alvey had good luck during a camping trip to Lake Rathbun. His first fish ever.

3. Kaylie Alvey also a good time, especially when this big channel cat took her bait.

4. Aksel Hendricks of Earlville shows off the awesome bluegill he nailed at a farm pond.

5. Averie Hendricks also wetting a line with her parents and, bingo, a big time bass.

6. Kamden Hack of Solon caught 4 catfish on the Cedar with his dad Casey, grandpa John, and uncle Justin.

7. Marshall Hotz is all smiles after catching his very first fish ever. Way to go, buddy ro!

8. Nothing beats fishing off the dock at Holiday Lake. Just ask Dierks Goken.

9. Next up is Owen Winkler and he found the bluegills at Pleasant Creek.

10. And speaking of slab bluegills, check out the big boy that Remme Schemmel hauled in.

11. Bristol Schemmel also getting her fishing career with a great start. This bluegill her first fish ever.

12. Erik Lenzen holds up the nice northern. Got the big boy near Bemidji, Minnesota.

13. Hey hey, the gangs all here to check out the lunker largemouth that Kolten Stahle caught with a nightcrawler and bobber.

14. Breanne Stahle has a firm liplock on the big bass that she hauled in using a bobber and nightcrawler.

15. Our third big bass in a row. Colten Bishop the lucky angler on this one.

16. How about this tag team. Clayton Sabers caught the lunker, cousin Joe Ziesel holding it up for the camera...

17. Molly Bunning of North Liberty is all smiles after catching this big boy while fishing in North Liberty with her grandpa.

18. Colby Avis hit the jackpot at Lake Macbride. 10 pound, 12 ounce flathead.

19. Maxwell Diller checks out the big bass he nailed at his grandpa's pond near Washington.

20. And wrapping things up are Dane Schaffer and his husky Winter. They teamed up for this fish at Lake Delhi.

With all my fishing friends, this is John Campbell, reporting.