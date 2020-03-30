John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, March 30, 2020

1. Cash Calvert kicks things off with his first catfish. Cash caught it at Spook Cave.

2. Jaxon Thielen is all smiles with the big bluegill he landed while fishing with his grandpa.

3. Emma Chase bats third with her first catch through the ice: a nice 27-inch Northern.

4. How about this awesome smallie that Tori Leyh caught at Uncle Jeff's place along the Maquoketa River.

5. Still takes two hands to handle a whopper, and that is a whopper channel cat that Nolan Giannini nailed at the pond at Highland hunting.

6. Meanwhile, Dillon Schaller holds onto the catfish he caught at Cape Coral, Florida.

7. More cats: Bill Fuchs has quite a stringer of big uglies he caught while fishing with Trever Randall on the Cedar River.

8. William frey joins the hog house with the big bass from Lake Okoboji. Way to go, buddy ro.

With all my fishing friends, this is John Campbell reporting.

