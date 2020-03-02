John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, March 2, 2020

1. Noah Murray leads us off with the big bass he caught and released while on a Boy Scout outing near Manchester.

2. A fishing trip to pool nine paid off for the next three fellas. This is Brent Pettigrew, of Center Point.

3. Next up is Charles Albright, of Independence, with another huge northern.

4. And the last of the three amigos is Chad Albright with this great looking northern.

5. Steve Trumpold earned a master angler award with this beautiful 22-inch sauger he nailed below McGregor.

6. Margie Pence is all smiles with the nice four-pound northern she caught and released at Woman Lake.

7. From Lake Belvidere, this picture of Evan Greiner, of Keota, and his big ol’ bluegill.

8. Nancy Weathers, of Coralville, was using a worm at Castle Rock Lake when his big boy hit. Thanks for releasing it.

9. Aidan Greiner, of Keota, holds up the big bass he caught while wetting a line at Lake Belvidere.

10. And, we go out in style. Jeff Theisen holds up the huge 43-inch northern he nailed in Canada.

With all my fishing friends, this is John Campbell, reporting.

