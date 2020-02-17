John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, February 17, 2020

1. Nancy Graham gets some help holding up the 100-plus-pound sturgeon from the rainy river.

2. Tessa and Hadley Egli were fishing at Robins Lake with Dad when they landed their first fish ever.

3. Lainey Payne is batting third with her awesome Backbone State Park bluegill.

4. Madilyn Payne was wetting a line on the big river near Guttenberg when this big bass took her bait.

5. Back to Backbone, where Makenna Payne shows off her catch of the day.

6. Tessa Klinkhammer with one of her catch-and-release bluegills. And, yes, she outfished her papa.

7. Chad Hawker, of Cedar Rapids, hit the jackpot in Canada with a huge northern.

8. Back to an Iowa farm pond, that's where Liam Northway nailed this lunker largemouth.

9. Joe Hunt, of Fairfield, says this gill put up a short, hard fight. But, the effort was worth it.

10. Uncle Mark Abel fished long and hard for his catch of the day from a pond near Solon. Keep the faith, Mark.

With all my fishing friends, this is John Campbell reporting.