John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, December 9, 2019

1. Isabella Grace Akers gets us going with this nice bluegill from her grandparents' pond.

2. Wrenley Musser of Marion is all smiles after catching the white bass at Lake Rathbun while fishing with her grandpa.

3. Landon Fisch of Sigourney was working the Skunk River when he landed this good-looking channel cat.

4. Quinn Krutzfield got a big surprise at Pinicon Ridge when this bullfrog went for her nightcrawler.

5. Vaughn McClelland caught and released this nice walleye at Lake Expanse in Canada.

6. Brayden Petersen was fishing a farm pond with nana Anne Hagie when he hauled in this very healthy big ugly.

7. Another Mr. Whiskers: Kyle Fry caught this one in the Maquoketa River.

8. Batting eighth with his first fish ever is Evan Cretin. Caught it at the Res.

9. Annabelle Wilkens teamed up with grandpa Dan Wilkens for this stringer of crappies.

10. And we check at slab time. Mike Hunt holding up the big time bluegill. With all my fishing friends, this is John Campbell reporting.

