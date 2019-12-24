John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, December 23, 2019

1. We start in the hoghouse: Mason Sigwarth holds up the awesome lunker.

2. Evan Alvey joins the Big Ol’ Fish hall of fame with this big boy. Way to go, buddy ro.

3. Chuck Avis of Cedar Rapids was off the Alaskan coast when he landed the 214 pound halibut.

4. Kate Pickar, come on down. Kate with a nice looking blue gill caught off the dock at Lake Thunderhead.

5. Parker Peyton is all smiles with his 36 inch northern from the big river near Prairie du Chien

6. Batting sixth is Jack Stecher with the 18 inch flounder he caught while fishing with his dad on the jersey shore.

7. The Schmidt kids from solon weigh in with their catches of the day. This is Reagan.

8. Grayson Schmidt is all smiles with that he caught with his papa at a farm pond.

9. Tate Moser hit the jackpot. Check out the good looking Mississippi River blue gill.

10. Bringing down the curtain with a hog for all seasons is Owen Winkler.

With all my fishing friends, this is John Campbell wishing all of you a very Merry Christmas.

