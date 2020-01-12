John's Big Ol' Fish: January 12, 2020

1. Destiny Slager takes the opening tip today with this good looking big ugly. Is that possible, a “good looking big ugly?”

2. Fishing with papa and ma sure paid off for Heaven Rutherford. Check out the nice 12-inch rainbow.

3. Adalyn Rutherford also on that fishing excursion to Baileys Ford and she landed this 11-inch rainbow.

4. …and, papa Tom Blasdell, who took the Rutherfords fishing, knows how to land the nice ones. Check out the beautiful brook trout.

5. Hunter Schnoebelen hit the jackpot in Riverside. Big ol' bass took his bait.

6. We stay in the hog house with Nash Preston of Hiawatha and his lunker from a private pond in Cedar Rapids. Way to go, buddy ro.

7. Slab bluegill. Gerry Wordehoff of Cedar Rapids caught it in an Iowa County golf course pond.

8. Steve Wical holds up the big northern he caught in northern Minnesota. Following picture time, Steve released the big boy.

9. Laura and Wesson Wical show off the stringer of bluegills and one smallie from Willy's Lake.

10. Ava Hoover teamed up with her dad Matt at Pinicon Ridge State Park for this catch of the day.

11. Morgan Hibel, from Port Orange, Florida, found the fishing mighty good at Prairie Park Fishery in Cedar Rapids.

12. Another big bass! Ethan Busch of Marengo with the lip lock on the beauty he landed at Gateway Park.

13. Aldyn Ray also entering the KCRG-TV9 fishing hall of fame with this lunker largemouth.

14. Maggie Strabala caught this awesome largemouth in the pond behind her grandparents’ condo in Iowa City.

15. The stars were aligned for Lucy Mettille: Dubuque area pond, Barbie pole, help from Grandpa. End result: Lucy's first fish ever.

16. Check out the harvest moon, Lake Macbride flathead. Chris Unverzagt caught and released the big boy.

17. Back to the hog house. Garett Tisinger caught this lunker largemouth in a rural West Branch pond.

18. Lacey Franzenbrug landed this two-pound bullhead at a farm pond near Chelsea. Sisters Lydia and Clara getting some tube time too.

19. Bryce Lindell caught his first fish ever at the Flying Squirrel Campground while wetting a line with grandma Paula.

20. And taking us to the Big Ol’ Fish exit is Landyn Buhman with the 31-inch northern he landed using a crankbait in the big river.

With all my fishing friends, this is John Campbell reporting.