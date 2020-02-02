John's Big Ol' Fish: February 2, 2020

1. The hog house is open for business and our first customer is Max Philips of What Cheer. Huge largemouth bass.

2. The fish were biting at Lake Ponderosa for the fishslayer, Holden Freitag. Holden caught 10 this day.

3. Kailyn Geissinger shows off the bluegill she caught at Rogers Park in Vinton.

4. Brandon Hall was a happy camper after landing this 11 pound lake trout at Lake Michigan.

5. Jackson Popelka of Cedar Rapids had the thrill of a lifetime catching this big bass with Bassmaster Classic champion Alton Jones.

6. Next up is Melody Scott and the huge northern she caught at Cass Lake, Minnesota.

7. Bryce Wiley is batting seventh with his first trout on the Yellow River. Thanks for releasing it.

8. Ray Weber was fishing on her third birthday and caught this rainbow at Backbone State Park.

9. Jack Clark has a firm lip lock on this big bass. Way to go, buddy ro.

10. Kasen Jobe is all smiles with 32-inch silver northern he nailed at Spirit Lake while fishing with his grandparents.

11. How about this for a beautiful brown trout? Curt Morrison caught it on a stream near Dorchester.

12. Arthur Martin, come on down. Humongous bass that he hauled in near Solon.

13. Another lunker: Whitaker Mauck pulled this one in at Grandpa Denny's pond.

14. It still takes two hands to handle a whopper largemouth. Tom Milder caught this hog at Elk River, Minnesota.

15. How is this for a great picture of a great angeler with a great fish. Kevin campbell of williamsburg obviously hit the jack pot.

16. Doug Neidermann holds up the 33-inch northern he nailed on a classic day at Lake Winnibigosh

17. Also on board was Bart Doudna and he also landed a huge northern. This one measures 37-inches.

18. Back to the bass:Jasmine Pratt was mighty proud after she landed this big boy.

19. Anna Deboest is all smiles with the hog she landed in a Fairfax-area pond.

20. And, Ryan Waterhouse closes up shop at the hog house with this awesome 41-inch musky from Pleasant Creek.

With all my fishing friends, this is John Campbell reporting.