Former Linn-Mar head coach John Begley driving the softball team to road games

John Begley retired from coaching last year after 24 seasons, including the previous five at Linn-Mar. But retirement isn't stopping him from being around the team or Linn-Mar athletics.

This season, Begley is driving the team to its road games. Although, driving a school bus isn't something new to Begley. He's been driving one for 25 years.

"I told my wife that when I got done coaching that taking the girls to their softball games would be a pretty good retirement job," Begley said.

He's helped drive teams to athletic events for at least the last 12 years, but has mainly driven the volleyball and girls' basketball teams.

"There's several trips on a day usually," he said. "But the senior driver gets to pick what they want, and then it goes by seniority. There might be 10 people who bid on that trip, but if you're the number one person in seniority -- which I am -- then I get that trip."

Once he drops the team off, he doesn't just sit on the bus and wait for the games to be over. He's in the stands and cheering on his former players.

"He wants us to keep going and it's great to have him around," said junior Chelsea Buck.

"I think that's one of the reasons why I've always enjoyed being around the kids because they do want to talk to you," said Begley.