Joey Gase's dream comes true, joins Cup Series full-time

If there's one constant when it comes to Joey Gase's racing career, it's that he's never given up on his dream. After nearly 10 years in NASCAR, his dream finally came true.

Last December, Gase signed a deal with Rick Ware Racing to race in the Cup Series full-time for the first time ever in his career.

"You just never give up," Gase said. "That's something that my mom always said. It's something you hear a lot of people say, and it's true... There's always a bunch of doubters out there saying that a kid from Iowa can't make it. So it's really cool to not only prove those people wrong, but to have my dream really come true."

Gase isn't sure what car number he'll be driving this upcoming season.

Last month, he not only signed a deal to race full-time in the Cup Series, he and his wife, Caitlin, celebrated the birth of their twin sons.

"It's something that's really cool and now a little more pressure on the plate, too, to make sure we can put food on the table for them," he said.

The season begins with the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16.