Joey Gase reads book to children in Kalona about organ donation

Cedar Rapids native and NASCAR driver Joey Gase is back in Iowa for Sunday's race at Iowa Speedway. On Thursday, he took time to read a book to kids in Kalona about organ donation.

The book is called: Howl Goes to the Races. The story is about Joey and was written by Brenda Cortez, who's an organ donor.

"She has a children's book series about organ donation and introducing it to kids at a young age," said Gase. "It is something that really blends together and is really cool."

Organ donation is something near and dear to Gase's heart. In April of 2011, he lost his mom, Mary, to a brain aneurysm. She was an organ donor and has helped saved 66 people.