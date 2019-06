Less than a week after racing at the Iowa Speedway, Joey Gase was back on the track, this time, at his hometown track Hawkeye Downs.

Gase participated in the "Be a Hero 30" Friday night racing a SportsMod vehicle.

For Gase, racing at his hometown track is always special but even more so this time because his father, Bob, raced with him for the first time.

Joey finished second overall in the race while his father Bob finished fifth. Tony Olson was the event's winner.