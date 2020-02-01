Joens leads #1 City High past #2 Dowling 75-73

The #1 ranked Little Hawks of City High defeated the #2 Dowling Catholic Maroons 75-73 on Saturday afternoon to improve to 15-0 on the season. With the loss, Dowling falls to 15-3.

McDonalds All-American and future Iowa Hawkeye Caitlin Clark led all scorers with 34 points.

City High was led by Iowa State commit Aubrey Joens who finished with 27 points. Rose Nkumu, a Marquette commit, finished with 21.

The Little Hawks look ahead to a match up with Cedar Rapids Washington on Tuesday while Dowling hopes to rebound against Mason City.