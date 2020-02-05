Joens' 23 points lifts Iowa State past Oklahoma State

Ashley Joens had a game high 23 points leading the Iowa State Cyclones to a 74-63 win over Oklahoma State at Hilton Coliseum Wednesday night. With the win, the Cyclones improve to 13-8 on the season.

Joens added 14 rebounds to her stat-line for her 11th double-double of the season. Kristin Scott also registered a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Defensively, the Cyclones held the Cowgirls to just 23-69 from the field, including 2-14 from 3-point range.

Iowa State returns to action at Hilton Coliseum on Saturday when they host Oklahoma at 2 p.m.