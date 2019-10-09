Joe Wieskamp looking for ways to be a leader for Iowa

There's no question that Joe Wieskamp will be asked to do a lot for the Iowa Hawkeyes this season, especially after the loss of Tyler Cook to the NBA and Isaiah Moss transferring to Kansas.

We know that Wieskamp can score the ball. That should continue this season.

Where Iowa will really need him is to be a leader on the team. Wieskamp says he's worked hard in the spring and summer to be more of a vocal leader.

"I think that just saying that I'm going to be a vocal leader is a little bit broad," he said. "And so, one thing I've been working on every day is setting goals for myself, whether that'd be saying something every time down the floor, saying something during the huddle... those goals every day are more achievable than saying I'm going to be a vocal leader."

