Jefferson wrestlers off to a good start

The Cedar Rapids Jefferson wrestling team joined Scott Saville for On Iowa Live on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 (KCRG)

The Jefferson wrestling team under third-year head coach Ryan Phillips is off to a good start. The J-Hawks had 5 pins in a close opening dual loss to Iowa City West.

Dawson Sweet recorded 7 takedowns en route to a 15-4 major decision at Heavyweight. Sweet is ranked 4th in the state.