Jefferson will look to repeat as champions in the Metro Tournament after beating Cedar Rapids Washington in the semi-finals, 8-5. The J-Hawks were down 5-1, but used a seven-run rally in the top of the sixth inning to win.

They'll face Cedar Rapids Xavier, who dominated Prairie 17-2 in four innings. The Saints scored 11 runs in the first inning alone.

The championship will be at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday at Mount Mercy.