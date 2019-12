Longtime rivals Cedar Rapids Washington and Jefferson split a doubleheader on the basketball court on Friday night.

In the girls' game, Cedar Rapids Washington won 69-49. The Warriors were led by future Hawkeye Hannah Stuelke, who had 32 points and 23 rebounds.

On the boys' side, Jefferson grabbed the lead right away and never looked back, winning 78-59. Ozzie Meiborg, who's this week's KCRG-TV9 Athlete of the Week, finished with a team-high 30 points.