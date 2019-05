All the Kernels needed was one run to beat the River Bandits in the series finale, 1-0. The run came in the bottom of the fourth when Jared Adkins, who was called up on Tuesday, hit a solo home run to left field.

Andrew Cabezas did the rest on the mound for the Kernels pitching seven innings and striking out a career-high nine batters.

The Kernels travel to Clinton on Thursday for a four-game series.