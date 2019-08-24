Former Hawkeye Jaleel Johnson hoping for bigger role with the Minnesota Vikings

Jaleel Johnson hasn't seen much playing time in his first two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. The former Hawkeye is hoping that'll change in year three.

"I feel that this year is definitely a big year," he said.

Johnson received a lot of extra reps with the No. 1 defense in training camp because of injuries to Linval Joseph and Shamar Stephen.

"When I heard that I had to go in there with people being out, I took that as a huge honor," Johnson said. "It's motivating me to step up as a younger guy and contribute."

The Vikings close out the preseason on Thursday at Buffalo.