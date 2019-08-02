Jake Hilmer nearly throws perfect game, Lynx headed to 2A title game

All of the focus on Jake Hilmer in the past month has been his offense and the national records he's broken, but what's gotten lost, is his pitching. In the last month, he's also thrown two no-hitters.

He nearly threw a perfect game on Thursday versus Des Moines Christian in the Class 2A semi-finals. Hilmer struck out 12 batters, before giving up a hit in the top of the seventh inning.

The Lynx scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to win, 3-0.

"I think the rest of the state is seeing what eastern Iowa has seen for five years," said North Linn head coach Travis Griffith. "When a big moment shows up, Jake shows up."

North Linn will face Van Meter in the Class 2A championship at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.