IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - During spring practice, Alaric Jackson and A.J. Epenesa lined up against each other several times, whether it was individual drills or even during scrimmages. But they feel that all of those reps of going up against each other have made them better players.
Jackson and Epenesa battle to make each other better
By Josh Christensen |
Posted: Sun 11:11 PM, May 05, 2019
