Izaya Fullard shows versatility in the infield

For most of the season, Izaya Fullard played first base for the Iowa Hawkeyes. But on Friday, second baseman Mitchell Boe suffered three facial fractures, and could miss significant time. Fullard is the top candidate to take over at second base.

"Pretty comfortable at both of them at this point," said Fullard. "So whatever the team needs, that's what I'm going to do."

On Saturday, he proved to be valuable registering a team-high seven putouts and five assists.

"When he got here in the fall, we talked about the fact that he was going to have to play in the field to get the number of at-bats in the lineup we wanted too," said Iowa head coach Rick Heller. "So he's practiced at third, second and first base."