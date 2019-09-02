It couldn't have gone much better for Oliver Martin

Oliver Martin's homecoming to Iowa City couldn't have been scripted any better.

Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin warms up before an NCAA college football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

In his first game in a Hawkeye uniform, the former Iowa City West standout caught a touchdown pass on his first catch. It was a crazy week for the Michigan transfer who was ruled eligible to play just three days before the opener against Miami of Ohio.

"The season was getting closer and closer and I still didn't know if I was going to be eligible or not." Martin said.

"I knew it was out of my hands. I am just really happy that it got approved. It was something I dreamt about doing. To finally do it was surreal and a lot of fun."

