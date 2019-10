Northern Iowa improved its record to 5-3 after beating Missouri State on the road, 29-6.

Once again, the Panthers were led by wide receiver Isaiah Weston. He finished with 157 yards and two more touchdowns. He's now scored a touchdown in seven consecutive games.

The UNI defense held Missouri State to just 158 total yards, recording five sacks and nine tackles for loss.

The Panthers travel to Illinois State next Saturday.