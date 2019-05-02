Isaiah Moss transferring from Iowa

Iowa had already lost one starter from last season in Tyler Cook to the NBA Draft. On Thursday, junior guard Isaiah Moss surprised many by announcing his intent to transfer from the men's basketball program.

Moss played in 102 games for the Hawkeyes, including 96 starts.

"Isaiah has expressed his interest in transferring," said head coach Fran McCaffery in a statement. "Isaiah has been a valuable member of our program the last four years. We appreciate Isaiah’s contributions and wish him good luck in his future endeavors.”

Moss averaged 9.2 points a game last season for Iowa while shooting 42-percent from the three-point line. He finished with 906 career points.

"During my four years here, I have experienced some of the highest highs with the greatest teammates, who I consider my brothers," Moss said on Twitter. "I will never take for granted the experience I have had."