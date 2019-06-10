Isaiah Moss to transfer to Kansas

Isaiah Moss announced that he was leaving the Iowa Hawkeye basketball program shortly after the season concluded with the intention of transferring to a different school.

After committing to Arkansas on May 16th, Moss reopened his recruitment on June 7th and on Monday tweeted out that he has committed to Kansas University for his final season of eligibility. Moss will be immediately eligible to play for the Jayhawks as a grad transfer.

In his tweet, Moss wrote "First and foremost, I want to thank my family, teammates, and coaches for their continued guidance and support. After evaluating all my options, I have decided to commit to the University of Kansas! #RCJH."

Moss averages 11.1 points as a sphomore for Iowa and 9.2 points per game as a junior last season.