After putting up a program-record 108 points on Tuesday against Illinois, the Iowa women's basketball team had no problems going up against one of the best defenses in the Big Ten in Northwestern.

The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats 77-51. Northwestern only surrenders 51 points a game.

Monika Czinano finished with a team-high 21 points. Kathleen Doyle, Amanda Ollinger and McKenna Warnock also finished in double figures.

Iowa hosts Maryland on Thursday.