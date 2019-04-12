Iowa's Tyler Cook entering the 2019 NBA Draft

It was expected to happen, and now it's official. Iowa's Tyler Cook will forego his senior season, hire an agent and enter the 2019 NBA Draft.

Cook went through the NBA Draft process last year, but decided to return to Iowa for his junior season just hours before the deadline.

"Although we feel we could have been playing longer, we achieved our goal of getting this program back to the NCAA Tournament," Cook said in a statement. "I'm honored that I was able to be a part of that."

Cook finished this season as second-team All-Big Ten. He led the Hawkeyes in scoring (14.5) and rebounding (7.6). He's just one of only nine players in Iowa history to total more than 1,300 points and 600 rebounds.

"This has been my lifelong dream," Cook added. "I am excited and ready to take on the challenge of making these dreams come to fruition."