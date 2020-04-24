Iowa's Tristan Wirfs taken No. 13 overall by Tampa Bay

Tristan Wirfs' dream of playing in the NFL came true on Thursday night. It didn't matter that he was watching the NFL Draft from his home in Mount Vernon, instead of in Las Vegas. He's going to remember this night forever.

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Tristan Wirfs talks on the phone during the NFL football draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. Wirfs was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (NFL via AP)

Before the draft started, Tristan tried to make it close to an NFL event by rolling out the red carpet for his mom, Sarah, who raised him and his sister as a single mom. He also gave her some flowers.

Wirfs waited about 90 minutes to hear his name called when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him with the 13th overall pick. The Bucs traded up one spot to get him.

Not only is Wirfs' going to step in and be a starter, he'll be charged with protecting six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, Tom Brady.

"It's a great feeling, honestly," said Wirfs. "Going into the league and being able to block for a quarterback like that -- I gotta keep him safe."

Wirfs is the 10th player in the Kirk Ferentz era to be selected in the first round.