Iowa's Alex Schaake became just the third Hawkeye to ever win the Big 10 Golfer of the Year award.

Schaake had five top-10 finishes, including co-medalist honors at the Hawkeye Invitational. He also led the conference with a 70.81 stroke average.

"You know, it's pretty special to me," said Schaake. "Just thinking about all the great players in the Big Ten."