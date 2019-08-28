Iowa's Michael Sleep-Dalton isn't your typical punter

Iowa's had some recent success with punters who are graduate transfers, including Ron Coluzzi in 2016. The Hawkeyes hope that trend continues with Michael Sleep-Dalton, who transferred from Arizona State.

He's not your typical college punter or student. He's from Australia, is 27 years old and worked as an industrial electrician for four years. Before playing college football, he played Australian Rules football in high school.

"It's sort of how all of us Australians came over here." Sleep-Dalton said. "We kick end-over-end, so you pooch punt. That's how we pass the ball."

When he came to the U.S., his college career started at City College of San Francisco, then he spent the next three years at Arizona State. He averaged 43.8 yards a punt in 2018 with the Sun Devils. Sleep-Dalton says the reason he came to Iowa is he actually wants to learn how to kick in cold weather.

"I feel that kicking in cold weather will give me the best ability to go to the next level," he said. "I've kicked well in heat. If I can do the same in cold weather, hopefully I get a chance in the NFL."