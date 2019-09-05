Iowa's Keith Duncan reclaims spot as starting kicker

Keith Duncan has kicked one of the biggest field goals in Iowa history. It happened in 2016 when he kicked the game-winning field goal against No. 2 Michigan, giving Iowa a 14-13 win with no time left.

Then, Duncan lost his starting role the next two seasons to Miguel Recinos.

On Saturday, Duncan was back as the starting kicker for the Hawkeyes and is hoping it continues throughout the 2019 season. He hit a 21-yard field goal against Miami (OH) and was 5-for-5 on extra point attempts.

"That was an awesome opportunity for me to get out there again and kick," said Duncan. "It felt amazing."