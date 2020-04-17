Iowa's Kathleen Doyle selected by Indiana in WNBA Draft

She never got a chance to complete her senior season at Iowa, but Kathleen Doyle is certainly all smiles. On Friday, she was selected by the Indiana Fever with the 14th overall pick in the WNBA Draft on Friday.

She's the 14th Hawkeye to be selected in the WNBA Draft and the second in as many years.

Doyle finished her Iowa career second all-time in assists (706) and 13th in scoring (1,537). She also was named to three All-America teams this year.

The start to the WNBA season was supposed to be May 15, but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 virus.