Iowa's Joe Wieskamp to test NBA Draft process

Players have taken advantage of the new NBA Draft rules that allow them to enter into the process, receive feedback from NBA scouts, but still have the option to return to college.

Iowa's Joe Wieskamp is taking that step.

He announced on Thursday that he's submitted paperwork to enter the NBA Draft evaluation process. He's going through the process without an agent.

"My dream has always been to play in the NBA," said Wieskamp in a statement. "I want to do everything that I can to turn that dream into a reality whenever that may be. I am excited to gain feedback and learn from this process."

Players have until May 29 to withdraw their name from the draft.

Wieskamp was voted to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team after averaging 11.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. He finished with a team-best 42.4-percent shooting from the 3-point line.