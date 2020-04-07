Iowa's Garza wins Abdul-Jabbar Award, falls short of Wooden honors

An Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball star was named the best player in the country at his position on the court on Tuesday, but failed to capture a different overall player of the year award.

Iowa center Luka Garza walks on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 72-65. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Luka Garza, junior at the University of Iowa, was named the winner of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award. The honor is presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

In a post on Twitter by the Hall of Fame, Abdul-Jabbar recognized Garza's intelligent and consistent play as key reasons for winning the award. Garza reacted to the video on his Twitter account, saying "If only you knew what this meant to my family and I. Surreal!"

Later Tuesday afternoon, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced that the University of Dayton's Obi Toppin won the 2020 John R. Wooden Award for the nation's best men's college basketball player. Garza was named among five finalists for the award last week.

Garza congratulated Toppin on his Twitter account, while noting that he had been named the best player of the year by several media outlets.

Garza was also previously named the Big Ten's Player of the Year.