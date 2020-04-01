Iowa's Garza among finalists for Wooden Award

The five finalists for the John R. Wooden Award as the nation's top college basketball player are Udoka Azubuike of Kansas, Luka Garza of Iowa, Markus Howard of Marquette, Myles Powell of Seton Hall and Obi Toppin of Dayton.

Iowa center Luka Garza celebrates with teammate Cordell Pemsl (35) after making a three-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The 44th annual award will be presented on April 7 during ESPN's "SportsCenter" broadcast at 5 p.m. EDT. The scheduled presentation on April 10 at the College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Voting took place from March 16 to March 23 but couldn't include performances during the NCAA Tournament, which was canceled.

Garza was also named to the John Wooden Award All-American Team, the first player for Iowa men's basketball to earn that recognition.