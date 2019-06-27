Iowa's Cordell Pemsl feeling 100 percent after knee surgery

Injuries have plagued Iowa's Cordell Pemsl throughout his career. He went through his third knee surgery back in December and sat out most of the season, including Iowa's run in the NCAA Tournament.

However, Pemsl says he's 100 percent healthy and ready to contribute during the summer workouts.

"You just learn not to take the game for granted because you never know when you're going to be done playing," he said.

Pemsl was granted a hardship waiver and will have two years of eligibility remaining.