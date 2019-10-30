Iowa wrestling holds media day at Kroul Farms, has high expectations

Normally, Iowa wrestling holds its media day around the walls of Carver Hawkeye Arena. With Halloween just a day away, the Hawkeyes decided to pull a trick by holding this year's media day at Kroul Farms in Mount Vernon.

"We're trying to do something different and include a part of Iowa that is synonymous with wrestling," said head coach Tom Brands.

"I think it fits our team because we have a colorful team, a lot of personalities," said Iowa sophomore Jacob Warner.

The Hawkeyes had fun throwing pumpkins to the cows and trying to make friends with the cats. But their main focus is trying to take the next step in becoming a championship-caliber type team. They know all roads lead to Penn State.

"Penn State's the team," said Iowa junior Alex Marinelli. "We've gotta beat them. It doesn't matter what the rankings are right now."

Iowa opens the season on Sunday, Nov. 17 versus Tennessee at Chattanooga.