Iowa wrestlers to show support on Saturday for former Hawkeye Brandon Sorensen

Iowa has some important matches in the next two weeks against Nebraska, Ohio State and Penn State. However, Saturday's match against Nebraska has a lot more meaning.

The team will show its support for former All-American Brandon Sorensen by wearing #SorensenStrong headbands. Sorensen continues his fight against acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Head coach Tom Brands gave an update on Sorensen's condition in a press conference on Wednesday.

"The numbers are going the way the numbers need to go, which is positive," Brands said. "He's upbeat."

The first 3,000 fans will receive a headband and the wrestlers will wear that at times during the match.

"He's your brother and so you want to wrestle for him in a way that will honor him," said Iowa junior Alex Marinelli. "And then, you want to do things that will honor him and keep him in everyone's mind and lift him up."