Iowa with some late takedowns in win against Nebraska

Iowa began its most important stretch of the season. The Hawkeyes close out the month of January against Nebraska, Ohio State and Penn State, all of them at home.

On Saturday, the Hawkeyes took care of No. 10 Nebraska winning 26-6, but it wasn't easy.

The Hawkeyes came away with some key third period takedowns, including Alex Marinelli (165) and Michael Kemerer (174). Freshman Abe Assad made his Carver-Hawkeye Arena debut at 184 pounds and also collected a key third period takedown en route to a 6-4 decision.

Iowa takes on Ohio State on Friday at 8 p.m.