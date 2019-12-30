Iowa with record breaking performance at Midlands Championship

The top-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team scored a tournament-record 196.5 points to win the 2019 Ken Kraft Midlands Championships on Monday.

Pat Lugo celebrates at the Midlands wrestling tournament on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Lugo won an individual title at 149 pounds (KCRG)

The team title is Iowa’s 29th in the 57-year history of the event, and its seventh championship in a row. The Hawkeyes crowned five individual champions, matching a school-record set in 2014, and placed 12 wrestlers on the podium.

Alex Marinelli led Iowa’s charge, running through the 165-pound bracket to win his third straight Midland Championships. He was named the Midlands Champion of Champions for the second time in his career (2017), and won awards for most falls (4) and highest tournament point total (29).

UNI finished second place at the Midlands with 101 points. The Panthers Taylor Lujan became the 9th Midlands Champion in UNI history.

Marinelli was joined at the top of the award stand by Max Murin (141), Pat Lugo (149), Kaleb Young (157), and Tony Cassioppi (285).

