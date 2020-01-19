Iowa with another double-digit comeback, beats Wisconsin

A win is a win, but it's certainly not the way Iowa wants to win every single game.

Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer drives up court during an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

For the third consecutive game, the Hawkeyes came back from a double-digit deficit. Last weekend against Indiana, it was a 14-point deficit. Then on Thursday versus Minnesota, it was 15 points. On Sunday, the Hawkeyes came back from a 17-point deficit to defeat Wisconsin, 85-78.

The win extended the Hawkeyes' winning streak to six games. It was also their 21st straight win against the Badgers.

Makenzie Meyer led the team with 22 points. Kathleen Doyle also added 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Iowa hosts Ohio State on Thursday. Tip off is at 7 p.m.