Iowa blanks Rutgers to improve to 2-0

Rutgers is hoping it doesn't have to come back to Iowa City anytime soon. The Hawkeyes shut out the Scarlet Knights 30 to 0 in just their second overall meeting. It's the first time Iowa has opened Big Ten play with a shutout since 1981.

Iowa set the tone right away on its first drive when Nate Stanley hit Ihmir Smith-Marsette over the middle for a 58-yard touchdown. Smith-Marsette had the best game of his career with four catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

Iowa had 337 yards of offense, including 236 through the air.

The Hawkeyes travel to Ames next week in a showdown versus in-state rival Iowa State.