Iowa upsets No. 12 Texas Tech in Las Vegas Invitational

Iowa certainly earned a Thanksgiving meal in Las Vegas after beating last year's national runner-up Texas Tech on Wednesday, 72-61.

The Hawkeyes caught fire from the three-point line hitting seven threes in the first half. They led 36-26 at halftime.

Texas Tech made things difficult for Iowa in the second half by cutting the deficit down to two. Iowa stopped the Red Raiders' momentum at the 1:29 mark when C.J. Fredrick hit a three-pointer with the shot clock winding down.

Jordan Bohannon made his first start of the season and led the team with 20 points, including four 3-pointers. C.J. Fredrick, Joe Wieskamp and Luka Garza also finished in double figures.

Iowa will face either Creighton or San Diego State on Friday.