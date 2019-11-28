Iowa upsets No. 12 Texas Tech in Las Vegas Invitational

Iowa's Luka Garza (55) reacts after scoring against Texas Tech during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Updated: Thu 9:30 PM, Nov 28, 2019

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KCRG) - Iowa certainly earned a Thanksgiving meal in Las Vegas after beating last year's national runner-up Texas Tech on Wednesday, 72-61.

The Hawkeyes caught fire from the three-point line hitting seven threes in the first half. They led 36-26 at halftime.

Texas Tech made things difficult for Iowa in the second half by cutting the deficit down to two. Iowa stopped the Red Raiders' momentum at the 1:29 mark when C.J. Fredrick hit a three-pointer with the shot clock winding down.

Jordan Bohannon made his first start of the season and led the team with 20 points, including four 3-pointers. C.J. Fredrick, Joe Wieskamp and Luka Garza also finished in double figures.

Iowa will face either Creighton or San Diego State on Friday.

 