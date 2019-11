The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated Lindsey Wilson College 96-58 on Monday night in an exhibition game played at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Joe Wieskamp led the way for the Hawkeyes with 19 points, followed by CJ Fredrick who finished with 18. Iowa dominated the paint, outscoring LWC 40-14 down low.

The regular season begins on Friday for the Hawkeyes who will host SIUE at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for a 8:05 tip-off.