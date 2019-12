The Iowa Hawkeyes topped the Drake Bulldogs 79-67 on Saturday evening to extend their win-streak at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to 27 games. The streak ranks third best in the country, behind UConn and Baylor.

Makenzie Meyer led the way with 24 points while Kathleen Doyle added 19. Monika Czinano and Alexis Sevillian added 17 and 11 respectively.

Iowa returns to action against Nebraska in the Big10 opener on December 28th.