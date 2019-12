Monika Czinano scored a career high 24 points to lead the Iowa Hawkeyes to a 74-60 win over the Clemson Tigers. With the win, the Hawkeyes extend their home win-steak to 25 games, which ranks third in the country behind Baylor and UConn.

Czinano was joined by Kathleen Doyle and Amanda Ollinger with scored 14 & 11 points respectively.

Iowa improves to 6-2 on the season a looks ahead to a road match up with Iowa State next Wednesday.